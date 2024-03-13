Three more vessels to arrive at Vizhinjam port from China in April

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 13 (PTI) Three more vessels from China will be arriving at the Vizhinjam seaport here next month, bringing with them 17 more cranes for the international deep-sea facility being built at a cost of Rs 7,700 crore, VISL said on Wednesday.

The three ships will reach Vizhinjam coast on April 4th, 17th and 23rd, the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) said in a statement.

The first vessel will have six cantilever railmounted gantry cranes, the second one will be carrying two ship-to-shore cranes and four cantilever rail-mounted gantry cranes and the third will have two ship-to-shore cranes and three cantilever rail-mounted gantry cranes, it said.

Till now, 15 cranes have been transported to the seaport from China, the statement said.

The first ship docked at the deep-sea facility in October last year.

The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model.

The Adani Group is the private partner in the development of what will become one of the largest ports in the world, once commissioned.

The project, scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, was delayed due to issues with land acquisition.

Fishermen had carried out violent protests opposing it, alleging that the port would adversely affect their livelihood. PTI HMP HMP KH