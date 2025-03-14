Three motorcyclists killed in accident in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur, Mar 14 (PTI) Three men were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on National Highway 44 in the Lalganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Another person was injured in the accident.

Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said, "Ramji (21), Lalji (25) and Rajkumar (28) died due to the collision. One person was injured and taken to the district hospital." The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and initiated an investigation. PTI COR CDN CDN SZM