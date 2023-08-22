Three Myanmar nationals, 2 Tripura residents held with drugs

Aizawl, Aug 22 (PTI) Three Myanmar nationals and two Tripura residents were arrested for possessing 9.7kg (1,00,000 tablets) of methamphetamine here on Tuesday, a statement by the state excise and narcotics department said.

Advertisment

The statement said the seized meth tablets were sold by the three Myanmar nationals to the two Tripura residents to be sold outside Mizoram.

The contraband was smuggled from Myanmar, it said.

One Maruti Brezza car used for transporting the stimulant drug was also seized by the department, it said.

All the five accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), it said.

The accused, if convicted, are liable to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 20 years besides imposition of fine up to Rs 2 lakh, the statement added. PTI COR MNB