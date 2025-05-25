Three Myanmar nationals arrested for staying illegally in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), May 25 (PTI) Three Myanmar nationals, all women, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly residing illegally here, officials said.

The women were living with their families in shanties near the Ganga river in the Manohar Nagar locality under the Ganga Ghat police station area. They did not have any valid documents authorising their entry or stay in India, police said in a statement issued here.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Gajendra Singh of Ganga Ghat police station said he received information on May 22 about some individuals living near the Ganga who were unable to speak the local language.

After reaching the location, police found three women -- Ajida (36), Sinwara Begum (38) and Noor Kayda (22) -- who identified themselves as natives of Maungdaw city in Buthidaung district of Myanmar, he said.

During interrogation, the women told police that they reached Kanpur via Assam and started living with their families in makeshift huts along the riverbank in the Shuklaganj area, the SI said.

A case has been registered against the three at Ganga Ghat police station under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Further probe is underway and more arrests are likely in the case, they said.