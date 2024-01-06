Three nabbed for tour and travel package fraud in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were arrested for allegedly cheating people by offering them cheapest tour and travel packages in northwest Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused are identified as Dheeraj Singh (30), Pooja (24) and Nisha (23), they said, adding at least six mobile phones, two laptops and one hard disk are recovered from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said a complaint was received at the Cyber police station in which a woman alleged that she received a call offering Andaman and Nicobar Islands tour package.

"She received a call from a person who told her that she can get the best tour package for Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The complainant paid about Rs 68,500 for the tour package and the accused sent a fake confirmation email and invoices of hotels to her," Meena said.

After some time, the accused stopped receiving her phone call and blocked her number, Meena said.

"On the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted at Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad and Dheeraj Singh was arrested," another officer said.

During interrogation, Singh confessed that he along with his associates used to cheat innocent people looking for cheapest tour packages online, the officer said.

Singh had opened his office at Indira Vihar in Ghaziabad, and with the help of two female tele-callers, he used to make phone calls to people for tour and travel package on cheap rates, he added.

Police said the accused used to take data of their prospective targets from Hello Travel portal.

Further, on the instance of Singh, a raid was conducted at Indira Vihar from where Pooja and Nisha were also arrested.

Police said efforts are being made to trace their possible involvement in other cases also. PTI ALK CK