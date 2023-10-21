Three Nagpur cops suspended over WhatsApp chats on money collection from illegal coal, sand transporters

Nagpur, Oct 21 (PTI) Three policemen were placed under suspension in Nagpur after their alleged Whatsapp chats on "collection" from illegal sand and coal transporters etc were revealed, an official said on Saturday.

The suspension order of constables Sudhir Kanojia, Vedprakash Yadav, both with New Kamptee police station, and Pappu Tarachand Yadav, who was recently transferred to Headquarters, was issued on Friday by Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, he added.

The chats contain alleged details of money collected from illegal sand and coal transporters as well as a break-up of what amount goes to whom, the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM