Three Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Sukma, Jan 9 (PTI) Three Naxalites, allegedly involved in an attack on a CRPF team last month, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The trio were apprehended from Pandumeta Hills under the Jagargunda police station limits, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation on Sunday, an official said.

Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite unit — Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Special Task Force (STF) and district police force were involved in the operation, he said.

The accused, Madkam Handa (35), Midiam Podia (38) and Korsa Dhurva (21), were allegedly involved in the attack on a CRPF team last month, in which an officer was killed and a constable injured, the official said.

They were members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a frontal wing of outlawed CPI (Maoist), in the Jagargunda area, he said.

"They were allegedly involved in the attack on a team of the CRPF's 165th battalion when it was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the Jagargunda area on December 17 last year. CRPF sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy was killed and a constable sustained bullet injuries in the attack," the official said.

With the latest arrest, four Naxalites have been arrested in connection with the incident so far, he added. PTI COR TKP ARU