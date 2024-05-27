Three Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

Bijapur, May 27 (PTI) Three Naxalites, carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 2.1 lakh, were arrested from separate places in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Ashok Korsa (25) was apprehended on Monday from Bazarpara area under the Farsegarh police limits, an official said.

Korsa, who carried a bounty of Rs 10,000, was involved in an IED blast attack on the vehicle of a police officer on May 15, he said.

The other two, Iriya Kadti, alias Bandu, and Laxman Phulsum, alias Lakhma, were nabbed on Sunday from the Peddagelur area under the Tarrem police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation, the official said.

Advertisment

Bandu was the president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a front organisation of Maoists, while Lakhma was the head of the Chetna Natya Manch (CNM), the cultural wing of the banned outfit, he said.

The duo carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, he said.

The two were involved in an attack on security personnel in the forest near Gundam village in February this year, the official added. PTI COR NR