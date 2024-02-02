Three Naxalites, including 'militia deputy commander', surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Feb 2 (PTI) Three Naxalites, including a self-styled militia deputy commander, surrendered on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said.

He identified the three as Madkam Sukka (30), who was militia deputy commander of the outlawed outfit's 'Pidmel revolutionary people's council', Vanjam Soma (33) and Kawasi Bhima (35).

"Soma and Bhima are members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). The three were involved in incidents of Naxal violence between 2019 and 2020 in the district's Polampali area," the official said.

"The trio said they are surrendering due to disappointment with the hollow and inhuman Maoist ideology. They will be given relief as the per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM