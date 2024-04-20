Three Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh

Sukma, Apr 20 (PTI) Three Naxalites, including a woman member, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, an official said.

Among them, the woman Naxalite and a comrade from Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan were carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 2 lakh on their heads, he said.

Kawasi Hunga, Nuppo Bheema, and the woman cadre- Hemla Shanti- turned themselves in before senior police officers, citing disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology, he said.

Hunga, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) president under the Singhanmadgu Revolutionary People's Council (RPC) while Bheema was its Militia 'Deputy Commander'.

Hemla Shanti, who also carried the bounty of Rs 1 lakh on her head, was the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (KAMS) president under the Nagaram RPC, the official added.

They laid down arms as they were impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxalites, he said, adding that the trio will be provided facilities as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Notably, security personnel on April 16 gunned down 29 Naxalites, including some senior cadres, in Kanker district in the biggest encounter ever in the state, police had said.

Since the start of 2024, as many as 79 Naxalites have been killed in separate gun-battles with security forces in the Bastar region, a Maoist stronghold. PTI COR NSK