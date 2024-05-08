Three Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

Dantewada, May 8 (PTI) Three Naxalites surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Nande Madkam (24), Malle Muchaki (25) and Kesha Gonche (22) turned themselves in, citing disappointment with the “hollow” and “inhuman” Maoist ideology, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

These cadres were tasked with digging roads, felling trees to block roads and putting up posters and banners during shutdowns called by the Naxalites, the SP said.

Madkam belonged to the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (KAMS) under the Burgum Panchayat of the outlawed outfit. Muchaki was a member of the Chetna Natya Mandli, a cultural wing of the Maoist organisation, under the Gonderas Panchayat, while Gonche was its militia member.

“They were part of the Malanger Area Committee of the Maoists in south Bastar. They said they were impressed by the police rehabilitation drive ‘Lon Varratu’ (return to your home) and disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology," Rai said.

The trio will be provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

With this, 799 Naxalites, including 180 carrying cash rewards, have so far joined the mainstream in the district under the Lon Varratu campaign launched in June 2020, officials said. PTI COR NR