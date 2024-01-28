Three Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Jan 28 (PTI) Three Naxalites, including two women, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Sunday.

One of the women was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, they said.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before police and officials of the CRPF's 50th battalion here on Saturday evening, citing disappointment with the "inhuman and hollow" Naxal ideology, a senior police official said.

Those who surrendered have been identified as Dudhi Sukdi (53), Dudhi Deve (38) and Madvi Hadma (26), he said.

Deve, who was active as head of the Tumalpad Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (a frontal wing of Naxalites), was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, the official said.

The three cadres told police that they were "impressed" by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxalites, called 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in local Gondi dialect which means New Dawn, New Beginning), he said.

They will be provided facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government.

Last year, 384 Naxalites surrendered before police in the state, officials earlier said.

Sukma is among seven districts in the Naxal-hit Bastar region of the state. PTI COR TKP GK