Three Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Sukma, Sep 19 (PTI) Three Naxalites, two of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 2 lakh on their heads, surrendered on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said.

He identified the three as Madvi Bhima (52), Madkam Hidma alias Sai Denga (33) and woman ultra Paadam Ayate (24).

"Bhima was Nilamadgu RPC DAKMS president of the outlawed Maoist outfit and carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. Hidma was its vice-president. Ayate was Palachalma RPC 'jantana sarkar' head. She too carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head," he said.

"They turned themselves in citing disappointment with atrocities committed by the Maoists. They were also impressed by the state government's Naxalite elimination policy and welfare schemes. The three were given financial aid of Rs 25,000 and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy," the official said. PTI COR BNM