Three Naxalites with Rs 21 lakh bounty held in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, May 31 (PTI) Three Naxalites, carrying a collective reward of Rs 21 lakh on their heads, have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said Saturday.

The trio was allegedly involved in the murder of a Shiksha Doot (temporary visiting teacher) in the district last year, they said.

The cadres, identified as Dodi Podia (36), Dodi Pandu (18) and Dodi Nandu (28), were apprehended by a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force's 165th battalion and local police from their native place Gondpalli under Jagargunda police station limits, a police official here said.

Podia, a platoon party committee member of Maoists, and Pandu, a People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company no. 10 party members were carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, while Nandu carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

On September 13 last year, Shiksha Doot Dodi Arjun (25) was allegedly beaten and strangled to death at his native village Gondpalli by Naxalites who accused him of acting as a police informer, he said.

The three arrested cadres were involved in that murder, he added.

Last year, 925 Naxalites were arrested in Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma. PTI COR TKP NP