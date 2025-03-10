Three Naxalites with total bounty of Rs 15 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Bijapur, Mar 10 (PTI) Three Naxalites, including two women, with a cumulative bounty of Rs 15 lakh on their heads surrendered in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

An official identified them as Dileep alias Santu, Manjula alias Lakhmi and Sunita alias Junki, who carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each.

"Dileep, who surrendered with an automatic weapon, was active as deputy commander of Sonabeda-Dharambandha-Kholibatar (SDK) area committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). Manjula was part of the area committee, while Sunita was a member of the outlawed outfit's Bargarh area committee," he said.

"They decried the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as the police's rehabilitation drive. They will get benefits as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy," he said. PTI COR BNM