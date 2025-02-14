Three Naxalites with total bounty of Rs 38 lakh surrender in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Feb 14 (PTI) Three Naxalites carrying cumulative reward of Rs 38 lakh surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a police official said on Friday.

Vikram alias Sandip Tulavi (40), Nilabai alias Anusaya Uike (55) and Vasanti alias Dullo Hidami (36) laid down arms before officials of Gadchiroli police and the CRPF, he added.

"Tulavi and Uike carried rewards of Rs 16 lakh each on their heads, while the figure was Rs 6 lakh for Hidami. Tulavi is deputy commander of the outlawed movement's company number 10, while Uike is divisional committee member of Kutul local operation squad. Hidami is also part of company number 10," he said.

The official said 53 Naxalites have surrendered in Gadchiroli since 2022, including 20 in 2025.

"All necessary assistance will be provided to those surrendering and joining the mainstream," Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.