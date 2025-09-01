Three Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district; tiffin bomb, other materials seized

Sukma, Sep 1 (PTI) Three Naxalites were arrested with explosives in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Monday.

Podiyam Joga (25), Madvi Masa (25) and Pojja Madvi (29) were apprehended on Sunday near Pentapad village in Chintagufa area during an anti-Naxal operation launched by Central Reserve Police Force's 50th battalion and local police from Dabbakonta security camp in Pentapad and Entapad, he said.

"The three are militia members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). A tiffin bomb weighing around 3 kilograms, five detonators, five gelatin rods, four pencil cells, electric wires and detonating cord were recovered from them," the official added. PTI COR BNM