Three Naxals, including two with rewards of Rs 8 lakh each, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Aug 9 (PTI) Three Naxalites, including two carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 16 lakh on their heads, surrendered on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said.

He identified the three as Ramesh Farsa, Laxman Potam alias Mura and woman cadre Manki Madvi alias Sarita.

"Farsa, with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was active as member of Platoon Number 1 of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). Sarita was part of Central Regional Command (CRC) Company's Platoon Number 1 under the Maoists' South Bastar division. She too carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head," he said.

"Potam was the Pusnar Militia Platoon 'C' Section Deputy Commander. The three were involved in several instances of Maoist violence. They told us they were impressed with the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy. The three were given Rs 25,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy," the official said.

As many 145 Naxalites have surrendered and 326 have been nabbed so far this year in the state, police said.