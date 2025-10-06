Three Naxals, including two women, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband, Oct 6 (PTI) Three Naxalites carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Monday, a police official said.

He identified the three as Nagesh alias Rama Kawasi and women ultras Jennie alias Deve Madkam and Manila alias Sundari Kawasi.

"Nagesh, who surrendered with a firearm, was the security guard of Maoist divisional committee member Damru while Jennie was security guard of Odisha state committee member Pramod alias Pandu. Manila was part of Sinapali area committee. The three carried bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads," the official said.

"They were involved in several instances of Maoist violence in the area. The surrendered Naxalites were provided immediate financial assistance and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy," he added. PTI COR BNM