Three Naxals surrender in Maharashtra's Gondia

Gondia, Dec 13 (PTI) Three Naxalites with a collective reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads surrendered in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district on Saturday, police said.

Earlier on November 28, Vikas alias Ramesh Sayyana Bhaskar, a member of the Maoists' Special Zonal Committee, and ten other Naxalites had laid down the weapons in front of Gondia police.

On Saturday, Darekasa Area Committee commander Roshan alias Mara Iriya Vedja (35), resident of Mendri in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district; Subhash alias Pojja Bandu Rawwa (26), resident of Verapalli in Usur tehsil of Bijapur district, and Ratan alias Manku Oma Poyyam (25), resident of Rekhapal of Narayanpur district surrendered here in front of Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre.

Roshan carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head while the other two carried a reward of Rs 6 lakh each, officials said, adding that they would be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy. PTI COR KRK