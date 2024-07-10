Three Nepali citizens of a family killed in road accident near India-Nepal border in UP

Shravasti (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) Three Nepali citizens of a family were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolley near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in which Lal Bahadur (30), Govardhan Dharti (50) and Kalpana Shrestha (28) of a Nepalese family were killed in the accident at the Rajapur village under Sirsia police station in the Indian territory, SHO Gaurav Singh said.

The petrol tank of the motorcycle burst due to the collision and caught fire, he said.

The SHO said that after identification by the relatives of the deceased, their post-mortem was done and the bodies were handed over after completing the legal formalities.

The tractor driver fled leaving the vehicle at the spot, the SHO said, adding the tractor has been seized and a hunt is on to nab the driver. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK