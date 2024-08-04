Three new criminal laws biggest reform of 21st century: Shah

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday dubbed three new criminal laws as the "biggest" reform of the 21st century, saying their objective is to ensure people get justice.

He also said after the complete implementation of these laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- India will have the most modern and technology-equipped criminal justice system in the world.

Shah was addressing a gathering after launching the e-evidence, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-summon systems to augment the criminal justice apparatus here.

The BNS, the BNSS and the BSA, which came into effect on July 1, replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Shah said Chandigarh will be the first administrative unit in the country where hundred per cent implementation of all the three laws will be completed in the next two months.

He said these new laws through which the criminal justice system is run are the "biggest" reform of the 21st century.

"Technologically we will be ahead in the world when these laws are completely implemented... According to the spirit of the Constitution, these citizen-centric laws have been framed," he further said.

"The BNS, BNSS and BSA are the laws made by elected representatives in Parliament and for the people of India. It has the fragrance of Indian soil and also the culture of our justice," he stressed.

Shah said the purpose of these laws is to give justice to the people.

Asserting that the Constitution is not just a book, it is a spirit, Shah said, "Every person has dignity and rights. It is the Constitution's responsibility to ensure that every person gets justice. The medium to bring this spirit of the Constitution to the ground is our criminal justice system." He said that a lot of changes have been made in these three new laws.

"You will be able to register FIR through electronic medium. Strict provisions for mob lynching have been made in this law," the Union home minister said.

Fleeing the country after committing a crime here will not be easy now, he stressed.

"Earlier, those who fled the country, their cases used to remain pending for years. But now, after being declared fugitive, the trial will go on in their absence and they will be punished as well. If they want to appeal, they will have to surrender and go to the high court," said Shah.

There are several people who fled the country after committing crime are out of the reach of the law, said the minister.

If anyone makes such an attempt, they will be punished here," said Shah.

The Union home minister said the government set up eight forensic science universities and eight more will come up.

Every year, the county will get 36,000 forensic experts, he added. PTI CHS KVK KVK