Three new crop varieties from agri varsity in Akola approved by Centre

Akola, May 27 (PTI) Three new crop varieties from Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University in Maharashtra's Akola were approved in the meeting of the Central Crop Quality Variety Notification and Broadcasting Committee, the university's vice-chancellor Dr Sharad Gadakh said on Tuesday.

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare's committee approved three new crop varieties and three old crop varieties for area increase, he said.

Dr Gadakh said among the new crops, varieties of wheat crop, yellow jowar, and gram have been newly notified, and two soybean varieties and a groundnut crop were notified for area increase.

The university is bringing a profitable farming business into view through improved time-appropriate crop varieties, modern farming technology and effective use of machinery and implements, he said.

The approved seeds will soon be available for cultivation, it was stated. PTI COR ARU