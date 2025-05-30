Three new judges of Madhya Pradesh High Court take oath

Jabalpur, May 30 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Friday administered the oath of office to three new judges in a ceremony held here.

He administered the oath of office to Justices Deepak Khot, Amit Seth and PK Dwivedi, said officials.

With the swearing-in of the three new judges, the strength of judges in the HC has gone up to 35.

The HC has 53 sanctioned posts for judges.

Other judges, lawyers and registry officials were present at the ceremony held on the HC premises.