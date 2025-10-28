Three new judges take oath of office in Delhi HC

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Three new judges, Justices Dinesh Mehta, Avneesh Jhingan and Chandrasekharan Sudha, were sworn in on Tuesday in the Delhi High Court.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administered the oath of office to the new judges.

While Justices Mehta and Jhingan were transferred to Delhi from the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sudha was a judge in the Kerala High Court.

Earlier, six judges -- Justices V Kameswar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Om Prakash Shukla, Anil Kshetarpal and Arun Kumar Monga -- had taken oath of office in Delhi High Court after their transfer from other high courts. PTI UK ARI