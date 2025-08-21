Three new Kolkata metro lines brainchild of Mamata Banerjee: Official

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) The three new metro routes in Kolkata, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, were primarily conceptualised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said.

Modi is scheduled to flag off the Yellow Line Noapara-Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) stretch, the Green Line Sealdah-Esplanade stretch, and the Orange Line Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro services here on Friday.

Banerjee, however, will be skipping the event, the official confirmed.

Banerjee served twice as Railway Minister — first from October 13, 1999, to March 16, 2001, and then from May 22, 2009, to May 19, 2011.

"The original alignment for the Noapara to Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) route was from Noapara to Barasat via Biman Bandar. This alignment was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Railway budget of 2009-2010, when she was the railway minister," the official told PTI on Thursday.

The official also said the original alignment of the Sealdah-Esplanade metro service was modified by Banerjee to run from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake via BBD Bagh and Esplanade.

"Initially, the alignment was via Central Avenue. It was modified so that the Metro operates from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake via BBD Bagh and Esplanade. The change in alignment was done by the CM herself," he added.

It may be recalled that the first phase of this route, from Wipro to Salt Lake Stadium, was inaugurated in February 2022, and the section from Salt Lake Stadium to Sealdah was made operational on July 11, 2022.

Similarly, for the Beleghata to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro line, the official said, "The original alignment is from New Garia (Kabi Subhas) to Biman Bandar (Jai Hind). This alignment was announced by Mamata Banerjee during the 2009-2010 Railway budget." The first phase of the Kabi Subhas to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch was inaugurated by Modi on March 6, 2024, while the second phase, between Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Beleghata, is set to be inaugurated by him on Friday.

The state government official also said Banerjee, as the Railway minister, had also in her 2010-2011 budget speech mentioned upgrading 101 railway stations to world-class status.

"Regarding the development of 101 world-class stations, it should be noted that the idea was first announced by the Chief Minister during her 2009-2010 budget speech as Railway Minister. A total of 50 stations were declared for development as world-class stations initially, followed by another 10 stations in her 2010-2011 budget speech," the official added. PTI SCH MNB