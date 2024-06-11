Three newly-elected MPs of Congress, NCP (SP) meet Uddhav

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Three newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in Maharashtra called on their ally Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on Tuesday.

Congress MPs Balwant Wankhade and Shobha Bachhav, and Bhaskar Bhagare of the NCP (SP) , elected from Amravati, Dhule and Dindori, respectively, paid a courtesy visit to Thackeray at his 'Matoshri' residence in Bandra.

The Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) contested the just concluded Lok Sabha polls as part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra and won 30 of the 48 seats in the state.

Former state minister and Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur and Congress functionaries were present during the meeting.

Congress MP Chhatrapati Shahu, who has been elected from Kolhapur, met Thackeray at his residence on Monday. PTI PR RSY