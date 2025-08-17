Three Nigerian nationals deported for staying illegally in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Three Nigerian nationals residing illegally in Delhi's Dwarka were deported during a drive against overstaying foreigners, police said on Sunday.

The three deported individuals were identified as Ngoesina Michael Nwasa, Chinedu Victor Chukudi and Femi Jimo Adebajo, they said.

"Acting on orders issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, the accused were sent to the deportation camp at Lampur in Narela, on August 11," a senior police officer said. PTI BM SHS NB