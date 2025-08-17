Three Nigerian nationals found illegally staying in Delhi, held

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Three Nigerian nationals were apprehend after they were found illegally staying in Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made during the Delhi Police's crackdown against overstaying foreign nationals.

The three individuals have been identified as Ngoesina Michael Nwasa, Chinedu Victor Chukudi and Femi Jimo Adebajo, they said.

"Acting on orders issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, the accused were sent to the deportation camp at Lampur in Narela, on August 11," a senior police officer said. PTI BM SHS NB NB