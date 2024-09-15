Three Nigerians held with drugs worth Rs Rs 75.4 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 15 (PTI) Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone and cocaine worth Rs 75.4 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The accused were nabbed near a temple in Kopar Khairane on Saturday night, senior inspector Sandeep Nigade of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) said.

The accused, Silvasa Nnachor (42), Ejike Donatus Ogugua (40), and Sunday Ezeobi (42), were residents of Kopar Khairane, he said.

The ANC team seized 101.52 gm of mephedrone and 201.2 gm of cocaine worth Rs 75.4 lakh from the trio, the official said, adding that a probe is on to find out where the drugs were sourced from and the intended customers.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI COR ARU