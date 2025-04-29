National

Three NSCN cadres killed in Assam encounter; arms, ammunition seized

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Guwahati, Apr 29 (PTI) At least three suspected NSCN cadres were killed in an encounter with Assam Police in Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, officers said.

A cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Senior officers of Assam Police headquarters told PTI that the encounter took place at a place between N Kubin and Herakilo under Haflong police station limits after the NSCN cadres came from Nagaland.

"Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the militants, a joint team of Assam Police and central forces launched an operation in the area. Once face-to-face, a heavy exchange of fire between the security team and militants ensued," a top officer said.

In the gunfight, three militants were killed on the spot, he added.

"We have recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and a cache of ammunition from the spot," another senior officer said.

He said the area is slightly interior and further details are awaited.

"We have initiated an investigation and launched a manhunt to nab their accomplices," the officer said. PTI TR NN