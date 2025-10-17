Three Odisha pilgrims killed in J&K road accident

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 (PTI) At least three pilgrims from Odisha died in a road accident near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir while traveling to Maa Vaishnodevi temple, the state government said in a press release on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Bichitra Kumar Sahu, Yogindra Matari and Kabita Sahu, all from Subarnapur district.

The fourth pilgrim, Snehalata Matari from the same district, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jammu, the statement added.

The state government's resident commissioner in New Delhi and the Odisha Paribar Directorate along with district administration of Subarnapur District are making necessary arrangements to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased pilgrims to the state. PTI AAM AAM MNB