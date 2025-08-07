Three Odisha Police personnel suspended for 'torturing' man in custody

Jajpur (Odisha), Aug 7 (PTI) Three police personnel, who were on duty when a 28-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide inside a police station in Odisha’s Jajpur district, were suspended for dereliction of duty, an officer said on Thursday.

The person, identified as Rabindra Mallik, a resident of Mahipur village in Barachana block of the district, consumed pesticide inside Balichandrapur police station on August 3 after he was allegedly tortured in police custody.

He was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and discharged after treatment, the officer added.

Following the incident, Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal ordered an inquiry into Mallik's allegations. Following a probe, three police personnel were suspended, he said.

According to the SP, the suspended police personnel are sub-inspector Chinmaya Prusty, assistant sub-inspector Durgesh Nandini Dey, and constable Debendra Benara.

"Mallik had a bottle of pesticide with him when he was taken to the police station. The police personnel who were on duty did not check him properly," he said.

Earlier, Mallik had alleged that he was beaten and stripped naked by the police personnel in custody, which led him to take such a drastic step.

According to a police complaint, Mallik's physically challenged father Maheshwar and a neighbour were allegedly attacked with a sword by Malik's cousin on Sunday. To save his father, Mallik threw hot water at Badal. Following the incident, both of them filed police complaints against each other.

Acting on Badal's complaint, police picked up Mallik from his house and detained him in the police station for interrogation, when he was allegedly beaten up and forced to strip.

Unable to bear the torture, he consumed the pesticide, according to the complaint.

Earlier, Balichandrapur police station inspector-in-charge Samarjit Nayak denied the allegations of assault and said Mallik was admitted to hospital after he suddenly fell ill at the police station.