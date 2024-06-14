Three of 42 Indians killed in Kuwait fire incident were from Uttar Pradesh: Officials

Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) Three of the 42 Indians who died in a massive fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait were identified as residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to information received from the state's Relief Commissioner's Office on Thursday night, those who died in the incident in Kuwait include Praveen Madhav Singh of Varanasi, Jairam Gupta and Angad Gupta of Gorakhpur from Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the state government said that after this information came to light, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the top officials of the state are in constant touch with the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

A total of 49 people, including 42 Indians, died in a fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait on Wednesday morning. Following this, the government has sent Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to Kuwait. Most of the deceased are residents of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG