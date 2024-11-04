Three of a family crushed under pick-up van in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Nov 4 (PTI) Three members of a family were crushed under the wheels of a pick-up van in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Monday, police said.

One person was also injured in the accident.

The van ran over and killed two minor girls and the mother of one of them when they were waiting for a vehicle by the roadside near Fakridih under Govindpur police station.

Govindpur police station in-charge Rustam Ali said Rubi Khatoon (35), her sister Janhvi Khatoon (13) and daughter Sifat Parveen (9) were killed in the accident.

The injured woman was admitted to a hospital.

Ali said that the driver, who lost control of the vehicle when the accident occurred, was arrested, Ali said.

The pick-up van was going from Kolkata to Delhi. PTI SAN SAN NN