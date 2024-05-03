Three of a family die in road accident in Kerala

Idukki, May 3 (PTI) Three members of a family including a mother and her daughter died in an accident at Chinnakanal in this district on Friday, police here said.

According to police, Anjali (25) from Thidinagar, her daughter Ameya (4), and their relative Jensi (19) lost their lives when the scooter they were traveling on lost control and fell down.

"It was a winding road and it seems the vehicle lost control while navigating an S curve, plummeting some 20 feet down onto the next road below," police said.

Ameya lost her life on the spot while others died before reaching the hospital, police added.

The incident happened at around 5 PM when they went to take part in some festivities near the area. PTI RRT RRT SDP