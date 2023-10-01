Three of a family fall into canal in UP's Bhadohi, 5-yr-old girl feared drowned

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A five-year-old was feared drowned after she fell into a canal with her parents during an accident in the Aurai area here, police said.

Jai Prakash Vishwakarma (40) was returning home from Vindhyachal with his wife Urmila (35) and their daughter Purvi on Saturday night when he lost control of the motorbike and the trio fell into a canal ten feet below, Circle Officer (CO) Umeshwar Pratap Singh said.

While the couple were rescued by locals, the girl has gone missing and is feared drowned, the CO said.

Vishwakarma said he lost balance when an insect entered his eye, Singh said.

Aurai SHO Jai Prakash Yadav said the girl is missing since the incident and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been working since Sunday morning to find her.

The family resides in the Chak Inayat area here, the police said.