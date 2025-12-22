Three of a family killed as speeding jeep rams motorcycle in Nuh; accused absconding

Gurugram, Dec 22 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed on the Nuh-Hodal road on Monday when a speeding Bolero jeep hit their motorcycle from behind, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the driver of the offending vehicle at Nuh Sadar police station, who fled after leaving his vehicle at the spot, they added.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sakib (15), his mother Nijrabi (45) and grandmother Aasini (72), residents of village Adbar.

On Monday afternoon, Sakib was returning from Nuh city to Adbar village with his mother and grandmother on a motorcycle. When they reached near Nayara petrol pump on the Nuh-Hodal road, a speeding Bolero coming from Hodal side, while overtaking another vehicle, hit the motorcycle from behind, police said.

The collision threw the teenager, his mother and grandmother onto the road, and all three died on the spot, they said, adding that the driver of the Bolero fled from the scene.

The collision was captured on CCTV cameras, in which the three occupants of the motorcycle are seen being thrown off the vehicle due to the collision and rolling on the road for some distance before coming to a halt.

Passersby gathered at the spot and police was informed. A team reached the spot and took the bodies into custody and sent them to the community health center in Nuh, police said, adding that the bodies were handed over to kin after a postmortem examination.

"A case has been registered against the unidentified Bolero driver. An investigation is underway based on the Bolero's registration number and the accused will be arrested soon", said Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Nuh Sadar police station. PTI COR ARB