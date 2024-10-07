Three of a family killed as SUV hits motorcycle in MP's Katni district

Katni (MP), Oct 7 (PTI) Three members of a family -- a minor and his grandparents -- were killed when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at around 9 am near Kailwara Kala, an official said.

Kuthla Police Station in-charge Abhishek Choubey said one Rajkumar Patel (50), his wife Puniya Bai (45) and their grandchild Dev (3) were going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding SUV coming from the opposite side.

The impact of the crash was so severe that all three were killed on the spot, he informed.

The police have seized the SUV involved in the accident, Choubey said. PTI COR ADU RSY