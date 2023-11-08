Three of a family killed, house robbed in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Amritsar, Nov 8 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed by some unidentified people at their house in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Valuable items, including cash, gold ornaments and a .315 rifle were stolen from the house which indicated that the murders were committed with the intention of robbery, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Iqbal Singh, his wife Lakhwinder Kaur and sister-in-law Sita, police said, adding the bodies were found in separate rooms of the house with their hands tied.

Police said further investigations were underway. PTI JMS CHS NSD NSD