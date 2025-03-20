Three of a family killed in lightning strike in UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur(UP), Mar 20(PTI) A family of three, including a one-year-old child, was killed by a lightning strike in the Dildar Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Thursday morning, police said.

The victims included Ravi Shankar Kushwaha, his wife Saroj Devi (28), and their one-year-old son, Ankush Kushwaha. All three, residents of Karma village, were returning home on a motorcycle when they were struck by lightning at approximately 10 am at the village trisection.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Dildar Nagar police station, Ashok Kumar Mishra, said, "The family was returning home from Saroj Devi's parents' house in Sarhula village. All three were rushed to a government hospital, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival." The police have taken the bodies into custody for postmortem examination, Mishra added.