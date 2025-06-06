Three of a family killed in oil tanker-motorbike collision in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 6 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a six-year-old girl, were killed when an oil tanker collided with their motorcycle head-on in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Digapahandi when G Trinath Reddy (39) was going on a motorcycle with his two nieces - Barsha Reddy (18) and Rudrika Reddy (6) - to purchase dresses for them.

After the collision, the victims were taken to the Digapahandi hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Barsha and Rudrika are daughters of Trinath's two sisters, who came to his place during summer vacation and were scheduled to return to their respective villages soon, family sources said.

PK Patra, inspector-in-charge, Digapahandi police station, said they have seized both vehicles.

The driver of the oil tanker managed to flee from the spot after the accident.

A case was registered and an investigation was on. PTI COR BBM NN