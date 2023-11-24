Three of a family killed in road crash in UP's Pilibhit; accused on the run

Pilibhit (UP) Nov 24 (PTI) A young couple were killed and their toddler son was seriously injured when their motorbike was hit by a speeding truck on the Tanakpur Highway here, police said on Friday.

A 15-year-old girl also died in the accident that took place in the Newriya area late Thursday night, they added.

Ajay Kumar (24), a resident of Auraiya village, had gone to Bhamora village to attend the Ramlila fair along with his wife Saroj Kumari (22), their one-and-a-half-year-old son Manish and his sister Suman Devi (15), said Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar Vishnoi.

They were returning home when a speeding truck laden with straw hit their motorbike at the Janakpuri intersection on the Tanakpur Highway, Vishnoi said.

The couple and Devi died on the spot while Manish got seriously injured, he added.

The accident was so severe that Ajay Kumar's hand got stuck in the truck and got detached from his body, the police said, adding that the villagers found the hand lying about 100 metres away from the accident spot.

The police rushed to the spot on being informed and tried to nab the truck driver but he managed to escape, the SHO said.

Efforts are on to trace the truck and the driver, he added. PTI COR SAB AS RPA