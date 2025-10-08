Three of contract killer gang held in Lucknow for illegal arms trade

Lucknow, Oct 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three members of a contract killer gang, known as the Shubham Rawat alias Monu gang, allegedly involved in an illegal arms deal in Barabanki district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to STF officials, the accused -- Ajay Yadav, Krishna Rawat, and Ramkesh Lodhi -- were arrested on Tuesday evening near the primary school in Dhamsari in the Barabanki city police station area.

Police recovered two pistols, one country-made firearm, eight live cartridges, four mobile phones, and a motorcycle from their possession.

Officials said that Krishna Rawat has eight criminal cases registered against him, while Ramkesh faces five and Ajay one.

Acting on a tip off, the STF received information that members of the notorious Monu gang from Lucknow, including Ramkesh, were arriving in Barabanki to purchase illegal weapons from arms supplier Ajay Yadav. Based on this input, the STF team laid a trap and apprehended them after a brief confrontation.

During interrogation, Krishna and Ramkesh reportedly told police that they had long been involved in criminal activities and had been jailed multiple times. They also confessed to their gang's involvement in a murder-for-hire attack last year on the convoy of a former block pramukh in Kakori, in which the local leader was injured and one of his associates killed.

Further investigation is underway, the STF said.