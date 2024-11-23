Four, including family of three, killed in Assam’s Nagaon district attack

Guwahati: Four persons, including three of a family, were killed by unidentified persons in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on Saturday.

The assailants entered the house of a retired employee of Jal Jeevan Mission in Laokhowa Garajan area and attacked them with sharp weapons on Friday night, police added.

Two other members of the family, a daughter whose marriage was scheduled for next Wednesday and her brother, were away in Nagaon shopping for the wedding.

The slain family members have been identified as Gunadhar Sarkar, Sarojini Sarkar and their youngest daughter Jayasmrita.

The identity of the fourth person and the assailants were yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.