Three of family arrested for 'murdering' transgender in UP's Ballia

Days after a man died by suicide and the body of a 65-year-old transgender was found in the same house here, police have arrested his parents and wife on charges of murdering the latter, officials said on Friday.

Circle Officer (Bairia) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said that three accused, Vijay Kumar Gupta, his wife Rita Devi, and his daughter-in-law Mona Kumari, were arrested on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that Ravi Gupta (30) was found hanging from a ceiling hook in his room on the third floor of his house in the Raniganj area on Wednesday night.

In a search of the house, the body of Rekha, who had gone missing on Tuesday, was also found wrapped in a polythene on the roof on Thursday.

Rekha was a native of Bihar's Chhapra and was living in Raniganj town here.

The transgender community has searched for Rekha, but after failing to locate her, they filed a missing persons complaint, the police said.

Based on CCTV footage of Gupta's house, Rekha was last seen entering their house.

It is believed that Ravi kenw Rekha and was under stress after police launched a hunt to trace the latter.

The SP said a case was registered on Thursday against five persons, including Ravi, his father, and three members of the family, under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the BNS.