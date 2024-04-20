Three of family booked for assaulting neighbours over water dispute in Thane

Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) A case has been registered against three members of a family for allegedly assaulting and injuring their neighbours during a quarrel over a water tap in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using weapons) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against the alleged accused, Reena Mishra, Ankit Mishra and Akhil Kumar, an official said.

The incident occurred in Dombivili town of the district on April 14, when the victims had decorated the entrance to their house with a rangoli, which got ruined by water flowing from a tap used by both families.

Following an altercation, the accused allegedly assaulted one of the victims with footwear and verbally abused them, the official said.

Two days later, the women of both families had another altercation regarding water, and it escalated to a physical confrontation, he said.

The victims were attacked with cricket stumps and severely injured, he said. PTI COR MVG ARU