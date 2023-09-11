Three of family consume ‘poison’; two siblings die, mother critical

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (PTI) Two siblings died by suicide on Sunday and their mother is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Odisha's Bargarh district after the three allegedly consumed poisonous substances to end their lives, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on World Suicide Prevention Day at Masterpada under the Sohela Police Station limits.

Kumudini Sahu, widow of Arjun Sahu, her son Bansidhar Sahu and daughter Subarna Mahajan allegedly consumed poison at their residence, a senior officer said.

"The three family members locked the door of the house from the inside and consumed poison," he said.

Advertisment

After getting information from the neighbours, a police team reached the house and broke the door before taking them to a hospital, the officer said.

The three persons were admitted to Sohela Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment where Bansidhar died.

His sister Subarna breathed her last while shifting to Burla Medical College, the police said.

Advertisment

Kumudini's condition was stated to be critical and is undergoing treatment at the medical college.

According to locals, Arjun died on September 6 due to a heart attack.

After his death, the family members were under mental stress.

"It is suspected that the siblings died by suicide due to stress. However, the exact reason behind the suicide cannot be ascertained now," Padampur sub-divisional police officer Bibhuti Bhoi said. PTI BBM BDC