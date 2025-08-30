Three of family crushed to death as truck overturns on house in MP's Jhabua

Jhabua, Aug 30 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed after a sand-laden truck overturned on their house in the wee hours of Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said.

The accident near Choran Mata ghat, close to Fatipura village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, said Pradeep Walter, station house officer of Kaalidevi police station.

He said the driver lost control of the vehicle on a slope, causing it to overturn onto a house.

The victims, Desingh Meda (35), his wife Ramila (27), and their daughter Aarohi (7), were crushed to death in their sleep, the official said.

The truck was transporting sand from Chhota Udaipur and was headed to Rajgarh, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

Angry villagers staged a protest after the accident, following which additional police force was rushed to the spot along with senior officials, who tried to pacify them. PTI COR LAL ARU