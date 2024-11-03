Three of family die after car catches fire in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Three members of a family died while three others sustained burn injuries after their car caught fire in Shahabad area in Haryana's Kurukshetra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the family was going to Chandigarh from Sonepat.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, his daughters Amanat and Pari, a police official said.

The three injured were admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, the police said, adding that it is yet to be ascertained how the vehicle caught fire. PTI CHS NB NB